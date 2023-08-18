CNBC TV18
Eveready Industries expects a growth rebound in Q2, aims for upto 14% revenue growth by second half

Eveready's Managing Director, Suvamoy Saha, acknowledged that the current quarter had witnessed a growth that was slightly muted compared to their initial estimates. But expressed his confidence about a shift in the growth trajectory and said the company will see that it goes closer to 12 to 13 or even 14 percent growth in the second part of this year.

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza  Aug 18, 2023

Despite a muted first quarter performance, Eveready Industries India Ltd, one of the top battery manufacturers in India, is optimistic about the forthcoming quarters and looking towards a promising growth trajectory.

Eveready's Managing Director, Suvamoy Saha, while talking to CNBC-TV18,  expressed optimism about the upcoming months and shed light on the key factors shaping their journey.
Saha acknowledged that the current quarter had witnessed growth that was slightly muted compared to their initial estimates. However, Saha shared his confidence about a shift in the growth trajectory, stating, "I see that (the business performance) changing from the second half. I would be more interested in seeing that we go closer to 12 to 13 or even 14 percent growth in the second part of this year."
Saha highlighted that the battery segment, constituting approximately 62 percent of the company's turnover, experienced a growth of 6 percent. This growth was attributed to strategic price adjustments implemented at the beginning of the financial year, all the while maintaining a market share of 54 percent.
Also Read:  SJVN inks two pacts to supply 1,200 MW solar power to Punjab
Saha emphasised the significant role played by the lighting sector in driving the company's growth, constituting about 22 percent of the turnover. Remarkably, the lighting category achieved an impressive growth of 20 percent, despite the backdrop of a 10 percent de-growth in the market.
Addressing the growth of the flashlight category, Saha explained that while it grew by 5 percent, there were certain factors that affected its growth potential. Flashlights, positioned as a growth driver, are closely tied to the monsoon season. This year, the delayed onset of monsoon resulted in a lower level of growth than initially projected. However, the company remains optimistic and anticipates a rebound in growth as the monsoon progresses.
Eveready Industries India's quarterly performance highlights (June 2023 vs. June 2022)
Quarterly Net Profit: Demonstrated a robust 13.78 percent growth, climbing from Rs. 21.85 crore to Rs. 24.86 crore in June 2023.
EBITDA: Recorded a notable uptick of 9.66 percent, reaching Rs. 46.64 crore in June 2023, compared to Rs. 42.53 crore in June 2022.
Enhanced EPS: Eveready Industries' EPS surged from Rs. 3.01 in June 2022 to Rs. 3.42 in June 2023.
Also Read | Foreign Investors increase stake in Indian Midcaps after five years of decline, says Goldman Sachs
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
X