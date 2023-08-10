Uno Minda is commissioning two new plants specifically for EVs

Sunil Bohra's insightful remarks during the CNBC-TV18 interview showcase Uno Minda's strong growth trajectory and its pioneering role in the 2-wheeler EV segment. With ambitious plans for dedicated EV plants and a robust order book, the company is poised to further capitalize on the evolving landscape of electric mobility.

Uno Minda, a prominent player in the automotive industry, is making significant strides in the EV space and is emerging as a pioneer in the 2-wheeler EV segment.

Share Market Live NSE

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Sunil Bohra, the Group CFO & CEO of Uno Minda, shared his optimism and enthusiasm about the company's growth prospects across various segments, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Bohra emphasised the company's success in the EV market, stating, "This business has been doing phenomenally well. We have been one of the early movers to capture the opportunity in terms of the two-wheeler EV segment."

Bohra added that an early entry has allowed Uno Minda to establish a strong foothold in the growing EV market and position itself as an industry leader,

Despite the promising growth, he also noted that the penetration of EVs in the 2-wheeler segment remains relatively low, with the industry's EV penetration standing at only 4.5 percent. This data underscores the immense potential for expansion and the opportunity for Uno Minda to capitalise on the untapped market demand.

To further solidify its position in the EV market, Uno Minda has strategic plans in place. Dedicated EV manufacturing facilities will enable the company to enhance its production capacity and meet the growing demand for electric two-wheelers.

Bohra also discussed Uno Minda's current order book, which stands at a substantial Rs 2,500 crore from the EV segment alone.

“Current order book is close to Rs 2,500 crore a year from the EV segment per se, which includes both the EV products and also the current products which goes into EV,” he explained.

The CEO further elaborated on the company's expansion plans, stating, "We are in the process of commissioning activities for a couple of our EV specific plants." These upcoming plants will not only contribute to the company's production capabilities but also contribute to the overall growth of the EV ecosystem in the region.

For more details, watch the accompanying video