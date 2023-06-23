Siemens Energy AG’s profit warning led to a 36 percent drop in share price, marking its worst one-day performance ever.
Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment and services to the power sector, scrapped its 2023 profit outlook late on June 22 after a review of its wind turbine division exposed deeper-than-expected problems that could cost more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).
"Even though it should be clear to everyone, I would like to emphasise again how bitter this is for all of us," Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch told.
"Given the history and nature of the wind industry, the profit warning was not a complete surprise, but what surprised us was the magnitude," analysts at JP Morgan said.
Issues at Siemens Gamesa have been a drag on the parent for a long time, prompting Siemens Energy to take full control of the business after only partially owning it for several years.
