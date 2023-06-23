Siemens Energy AG’s profit warning led to a 36 percent drop in share price, marking its worst one-day performance ever.

Siemens Energy AG’s profit warning led to a 36 percent drop in share price, marking its worst one-day performance ever. Siemens Energy warned on June 22 that the impact of quality problems at its Siemens Gamesa wind turbine business would be felt for years and were not yet quantifiable. The shares of Siemens Energy tumbled in trade.

Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment and services to the power sector, scrapped its 2023 profit outlook late on June 22 after a review of its wind turbine division exposed deeper-than-expected problems that could cost more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).