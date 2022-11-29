Ethos enters partnership with Swiss watch brand for Indian market

“We are bringing Speake-Marin to India in order to cater to that interest, as well as open up the brand to a whole new audience. With their vast appeal, Speake-Marin’s collections, includes several timeless creations, in-line with interests of the Indian market,” said Yashovardhan Saboo, Managing Director of Ethos.

Watch retailer, Ethos Ltd on Tuesday announced that the company has signed a partnership with Swiss watch manufacturer Speake-Marin to be their exclusive retailer in the Indian market. "The timepieces by Speake-Marin will be exclusively available with Ethos Watch Boutiques and will include timepieces such as One & Two Dual Time and City Ripples," the company said in an exchange filing.

“We are bringing Speake-Marin to India in order to cater to that interest, as well as open up the brand to a whole new audience. With their vast appeal, Speake-Marin’s collections, includes several timeless creations, in-line with interests of the Indian market,” said Yashovardhan Saboo, Managing Director of Ethos.

Founded by British watchmaker, Peter Speake-Marin in 2002, Speake-Marin started as a brand for individual collectors but later evolved into a watchmaker focusing on Belle Horlogerie or ‘beautiful watchmaking’. In 2012, female entrepreneur Christelle Rosnoblet acquired Speake-Marin.

Ethos listed on Indian stock exchanges BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 in May 2022. The company was founded in 2003 and is a luxury and premium watch retailer.

The shares of watch retailer Ethos ended 0.2 percent lower at Rs 896 on BSE.