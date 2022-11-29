English
Ethos enters partnership with Swiss watch brand for Indian market

Ethos enters partnership with Swiss watch brand for Indian market

Ethos enters partnership with Swiss watch brand for Indian market
By Asmita Pant  Nov 29, 2022 4:07:50 PM IST (Published)

“We are bringing Speake-Marin to India in order to cater to that interest, as well as open up the brand to a whole new audience. With their vast appeal, Speake-Marin’s collections, includes several timeless creations, in-line with interests of the Indian market,” said Yashovardhan Saboo, Managing Director of Ethos. 

Watch retailer, Ethos Ltd on Tuesday announced that the company has signed a partnership with Swiss watch manufacturer Speake-Marin to be their exclusive retailer in the Indian market. "The timepieces by Speake-Marin will be exclusively available with Ethos Watch Boutiques and will include timepieces such as One & Two Dual Time and City Ripples," the company said in an exchange filing.

“We are bringing Speake-Marin to India in order to cater to that interest, as well as open up the brand to a whole new audience. With their vast appeal, Speake-Marin’s collections, includes several timeless creations, in-line with interests of the Indian market,” said Yashovardhan Saboo, Managing Director of Ethos.
Founded by British watchmaker, Peter Speake-Marin in 2002, Speake-Marin started as a brand for individual collectors but later evolved into a watchmaker focusing on Belle Horlogerie or ‘beautiful watchmaking’. In 2012, female entrepreneur Christelle Rosnoblet acquired Speake-Marin.
Ethos listed on Indian stock exchanges BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 in May 2022. The company was founded in 2003 and is a luxury and premium watch retailer.
The shares of watch retailer Ethos ended 0.2 percent lower at Rs 896 on BSE.
Catch highlights of November 29 session with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
