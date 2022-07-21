Realty manager leases more than 3 lakh square feet to Croma in Delhi

Real estate asset manager ESR India has leased 309,000 square feet of warehousing space to Croma, the omni-channel electronics retailer owned by the Tata Group.

In a press release, ESR said this facility — located in ESR Sohna Logistics Park in Delhi's KMP loop — will help scale Croma's logistics operations and optimise delivery timelines to cater to the North Indian market, mainly NCR, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

"The park has congestion-free access to Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, accessibility to a skilled workforce from adjoining villages and proximity to the urbanisation cluster of Gurugram and Faridabad," the press release said.

“This Grade A green building will help Croma scale its operations in North India, implement automation, create long-term value chain at a future-ready sustainable space that benefits the environment and the community," Abhijit Malkani, CEO, ESR India, said.

“We at Croma, believe in getting closer to our customers and serving their electronic needs in a reliable and fast manner. The opening of DC at ESR Sohna at Gurgaon is a step in that direction," Avijit Mitra, MD & CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd, said.

The press release said this logistics park will be integrated with the ESR India app for digital facility management and is pre-certified Platinum by IGBC (Indian Green Building Council). "ESR Sohna is energy, water, material and waste-efficient and will embody ESR's ESG best practices," it added.