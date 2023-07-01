ESPN layoffs 20 employees including commentators

ESPN laid off 20 employees on Friday, two days after National Geographic's employee cuts which included the network’s top NBA colour commentator, former coach Jeff Van Gundy, according to the Washington Post .

ESPN laid off 20 employees on Friday according to the Washington Post which included on-camera positions. The network’s top NBA colour commentator, former coach Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Suzy Kolber were amongst those who were laid off.

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro had announced on April 24 about the sports news network's plan of slashing an unspecified number of employees which would will primarily affect management positions, according to the Sports Business Journal.

This announcement comes two days after the National Geographic magazine laid off its remaining staff writers. This round of layoffs were the fourth since 2015 and the second in the last nine months.

As many as 19 writers lost their jobs on Wednesday, in a move by the parent company Walt Disney. It had notified them in April that the layoffs were coming, as per The Washington Post. Disney also removed six top editors in a revamp of the magazine's editorial operations.

Disney also got rid of six top editors in a revamp of the magazine's editorial operations. It has also been reported that National Geographic will now approach freelancers for writing articles or the few editors left on board.