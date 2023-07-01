ESPN layoffs 20 employees including commentators

ESPN laid off 20 employees on Friday, two days after National Geographic's employee cuts which included the network’s top NBA colour commentator, former coach Jeff Van Gundy, according to the Washington Post .

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro had announced on April 24 about the sports news network's plan of slashing an unspecified number of employees which would will primarily affect management positions, according to the Sports Business Journal.

This announcement comes two days after the National Geographic magazine laid off its remaining staff writers. This round of layoffs were the fourth since 2015 and the second in the last nine months.