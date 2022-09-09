    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Ernst & Young plans to spin off audit, consulting units to ease regulatory concerns

    Ernst & Young plans to spin off audit, consulting units to ease regulatory concerns

    Ernst & Young plans to spin off audit, consulting units to ease regulatory concerns
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    London-based EY, which in June had denied reports on its restructuring plans, said it would provide its 13,000 partners with more information before voting on the split starts on a country-by-country basis from late 2022.

    Ernst & Young (EY) said on Thursday it was planning to split its audit and consulting units into two companies, as the professional services firm looks to ease regulatory concerns over potential conflicts of interest, according to news agency Reuters.
    "The Big Four accounting firms, comprising EY, Deloitte, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers, have been under regulatory scanner for years over concerns that the companies' advisory services could undermine their ability to conduct independent reviews," Reuters said.
    London-based EY, which in June had denied reports on its restructuring plans, said it would provide its 13,000 partners with more information before voting on the split starts on a country-by-country basis from late 2022. It is likely to conclude in early 2023.
    If ratified by the partners, the company's split would mark the biggest shake-up in the sector since the 2002 collapse of Arthur Andersen, the auditor that was mired in the Enron scandal and whose downfall reduced the "Big Five" to "Big Four".
    UK auditing and accounting regulator, the Financial Reporting Council, had asked the Big Four firms in 2020 to separate auditing as a standalone business in Britain by June 2024, partly spurred by corporate failures at builder Carillion and retailer BHS, Reuters said.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    AuditDeloitteErnst &amp; YoungKPMG
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng