Ernst & Young split paused after 'internal disagreement' among bosses

Ernst and Young’s plan to split its auditing and consulting business has been paused after an internal war among its bosses, according to reports.

The reports of the internal feud emerged after the firm’s US head Julie Boland raised issues with the split plan and said it needed to be reworked in a mail to partners, according to Financial Times.

EY’s global CEO Carmine Di Sibio however reassured staff that the split would go ahead.

Boland’s mail has caused frustration among partners and staff regarding a possible delay or collapse of the separation for which thousands of staff and partners across the world have been working over several months now.

The Big Four firm, which went public in May last year and announced the split in September, is struggling to get agreements from both the sides of the spectrum, consulting and auditing.

The EY split needs partners across countries, especially in the US and UK, to agree in country-by-country votes. The split is not likely to go through if the US or UK branches, which account for half of global revenues, does not agree. But according to sources quoted by the Financial Times, the deal rested largely on the US branch of the firm where the two units are yet to sort out disagreements.

Several staff members have demanded Sibio’s ouster if the split doesn’t go ahead as he was the one who had initiated it as a strategic move.

If Sibio is forced to exit, Boland has sought an election to replace the global CEO position. However, a number of partners in various countries are frustrated by the delay, as they have been working towards the split.

The daily quoting a partner from a rival firm reported that a smooth transition of leadership in the failure of a split would be impossible with the current crop of leaders.

Sibio however has assured of “a high degree of confidence” in going through with the split.

