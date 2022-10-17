Ericsson partners with Reliance Jio to build 5G standalone network

By Nishtha Pandey

European telecom gear maker Ericsson announced that it has entered into a long-term strategic contract with Reliance Jio to roll out 5G Standalone (SA) in India. This is the first time Jio and Ericsson have partnered up to deploy a nationwide radio access network.

The Jio Standalone 5G network represents a major technological leap since it modernises the network infrastructure to deliver a genuinely transformative 5G experience. In addition to driving innovation, 5G SA is expected to build a robust 5G ecosystem and provide advanced services.

"We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio's 5G SA rollout. Jio transformed the digital landscape in India with the launch of LTE services in 2016. We are confident that Jio's 5G network will accelerate India's digitalisation and serve as the foundation for achieving our nation's 'Digital India' vision," said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio.

According to the announcement made by Ericsson in a press release, Radio Access Networks (RANs) from Ericsson Radio System and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions will be deployed in Jio's 5G network. To maximise 5G's benefits to CSPs and their customers - individual subscribers, enterprise customers, or industries - all products and solutions will be deployed on newly built 5G SA networks.

"India is building the world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country. We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry," said Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson.

As Jio's True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio's welcome offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.