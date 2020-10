The initial public offering (IPO) of Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) opened today, with the company planning to raise Rs 280 crore through a fresh issue and sell 7.2 crore existing shares for a total issue size pegged at Rs 510-518 crore. The company’s listing date is expected to be November 2.

The IPO will see promoter holding fall from 95.49 percent to 82.05 percent has a steep timeframe to reduce stake further to 40 percent by September 2021 (and 30 percent and 26 percent respectively by September 2026 and 2028 respectively). The company hopes to achieve this through options such as OFS, mergers or reverse merger with holding company.

Following the fundraising, the stock is expected to be valued at about 1.1x price-to-book. Equitas SFP is also planning to apply for a universal banking license.

Loan break up Rs cr % of loans Small business loans 6,484.22 41.64 Small biz loans 5,152.00 33.08 Housing Finance 628.64 4.04 Agri Loans 703.58 4.52 Micro Finance 3,617.86 23.23 Vehicle Finance 3,776.49 24.25 Used CV 2,627.63 16.87 New CV 1,148.86 7.38 MSE Finance 711.80 4.57 Corporates 772.10 4.96 Others 210.44 1.35

Equitas SFP IPO: Here’s a SWOT Analysis

Strength

Healthy NIM enables the company to have a strong topline growth

Retail deposits are at 57% of deposits & growing healthily

Asset quality has remained steady for last 3 years

Weakness

54.3% of the book is in Tamil Nadu & 68% of the book is in the south; making it vulnerable to geographic risk

No presence in the eastern part of the country

Opportunities

Universal banking license will provide opportunities to reduce sector concentration risk

Average ticket size is Rs 0.4 million. It scater largely to unorganized market; thus providing huge untapped potential.

Threats

Continued dilution is a big overhang