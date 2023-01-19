This decision comes in the wake of the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench-II, Chennai, which approved the Scheme of amalgamation between EHL and ESFBL, and their respective shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL) has announced that February 03, 2023 has been fixed as the "Record Date" and "Book Closure Date" for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be issued and allotted fully paid equity shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (ESFBL) as per the approved share exchange ratio outlined in the scheme of amalgamation between EHL and ESFBL.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years
Jan 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it
Jan 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds
Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up
Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This decision comes in the wake of the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench-II, Chennai, which approved the Scheme of amalgamation between EHL and ESFBL, and their respective shareholders.
"The Record Date and Book Closure Date have been set in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, and Clause 2.21 of the Scheme," it said in a statement.
The Board of Directors of EHL met on January 19, 2023 to consider and approve the Record Date and Book Closure Date. Shareholders of EHL who are on the company's books as of the Record Date will be eligible to receive shares of ESFBL as per the approved Share Exchange ratio.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!