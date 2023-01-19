This decision comes in the wake of the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench-II, Chennai, which approved the Scheme of amalgamation between EHL and ESFBL, and their respective shareholders.

The Board of Directors of Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL) has announced that February 03, 2023 has been fixed as the "Record Date" and "Book Closure Date" for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be issued and allotted fully paid equity shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (ESFBL) as per the approved share exchange ratio outlined in the scheme of amalgamation between EHL and ESFBL.

This decision comes in the wake of the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench-II, Chennai, which approved the Scheme of amalgamation between EHL and ESFBL, and their respective shareholders.

"The Record Date and Book Closure Date have been set in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, and Clause 2.21 of the Scheme," it said in a statement.

The Board of Directors of EHL met on January 19, 2023 to consider and approve the Record Date and Book Closure Date. Shareholders of EHL who are on the company's books as of the Record Date will be eligible to receive shares of ESFBL as per the approved Share Exchange ratio.

