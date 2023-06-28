Epsilon Carbon's plants in India, US to cater to global customers, says MD Vikram Handa

Vikram Handa, the Managing Director of Epsilon Carbon, told CNBC-TV18 that the company aims to contribute to the Indian ecosystem and support local cell companies while also catering to the requirements of US and European automakers and Korean cell makers who form a major portion of their customer base.

Epsilon Carbon has said its plans to establish a graphite anode facility in Karnataka, India, involving a significant investment of Rs 9,000 crore over the next eight years. Vikram Handa, the Managing Director of Epsilon Carbon, told CNBC-TV18 that the company aims to contribute to the Indian ecosystem and support local cell companies while also catering to the requirements of US and European automakers and Korean cell makers who form a major portion of their customer base.

“Aim is to replicate what we are doing in the US as well. We have been working in the last year looking at different sites to build this facility and we want to take advantage of the inflation reduction act that is available in the US and that is what has led us to go there,” he said.

Handa also discussed Epsilon Carbon's plans for a proposed plant in the United States, stating that the company is in the final stages of site selection.

“Today, most of our customers that we are going to be selling our material to are either Korean cell makers or US and European automakers. And it's really the customers that have dragged us, to the US. We are in the final stages of site selection and I hope in the next 30 to 40 days, I can announce this project of the exact location,” he said.

While acknowledging the importance of serving customers in the US, Handa emphasized that their primary objective is to establish a facility in India that would benefit both the Indian ecosystem and US companies by providing a local manufacturing option.

Addressing the concentration of battery manufacturing in China, Handa highlighted the need for investments in the processing industry outside of China. Epsilon Carbon aims to produce approximately 60% of the components required for cell manufacturing, as this stage is considered a bottleneck for the industry outside of China. Handa emphasized that China's significant lead and extensive capacities in this area over the past decade have made it crucial for other regions, including India, Europe, and North America, to focus on developing their processing capabilities.