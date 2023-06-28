Epsilon Carbon's plants in India, US to cater to global customers, says MD Vikram Handa

Vikram Handa, the Managing Director of Epsilon Carbon, told CNBC-TV18 that the company aims to contribute to the Indian ecosystem and support local cell companies while also catering to the requirements of US and European automakers and Korean cell makers who form a major portion of their customer base.

Epsilon Carbon has said its plans to establish a graphite anode facility in Karnataka, India, involving a significant investment of Rs 9,000 crore over the next eight years. Vikram Handa, the Managing Director of Epsilon Carbon, told CNBC-TV18 that the company aims to contribute to the Indian ecosystem and support local cell companies while also catering to the requirements of US and European automakers and Korean cell makers who form a major portion of their customer base.

“Aim is to replicate what we are doing in the US as well. We have been working in the last year looking at different sites to build this facility and we want to take advantage of the inflation reduction act that is available in the US and that is what has led us to go there,” he said.

Handa also discussed Epsilon Carbon's plans for a proposed plant in the United States, stating that the company is in the final stages of site selection.