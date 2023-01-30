Enzene Biosciences raises $50 million to enhance manufacturing capabilities

Biotech company Enzene Biosciences Ltd ('Enzene'), a subsidiary of Alkem Laboratories Ltd., raised $50 million from Alkem Laboratories Ltd and new investors Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital. The company will use the funds to enhance manufacturing capabilities and expand in both India and the US.

Enzene said it has leveraged its platform to develop a proprietary pipeline of biosimilars. The company also provides biotechnology companies with end-to-end contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services, which have been licensed to pharmaceutical companies across global markets.

Enzene Biosciences Ltd has built a 400-person team under the leadership of CEO Himanshu Gadgil.

Biologic drugs have seen rapid growth across therapeutic areas leading to a $300 billion market. The significant increase in biologic drugs being developed has outpaced worldwide supply capabilities, creating immense opportunities for high-quality contract manufacturers.

“At Alkem Laboratories Ltd., we continue to be big believers in biologics and are committed to biotech innovations. To help support us on this journey, today we’re very pleased to welcome Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital as strategic thought partners as we build a leading global biologics company that leverages innovation to enhance global health.” said Mr. Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Additionally, the wave of patent expirations within the segment has created a large market opportunity for biosimilars. In addition to the four biosimilars

Enzene has commercialised in India, it also has fourteen products in development at various stages of development. The company has already partnered with emerging and regulated markets for many of its in-market and pipeline products.

“Companies like Enzene position India well at the forefront of global biotech innovation,” said Dr. Prem Pavoor, Senior Partner, Head of India and Healthcare Investments, Eight Roads Ventures.

Dr. Ketan Patel, Partner at F-Prime Capital said internationally, the US and Europe remain key markets for Enzene with the aim of expanding into new geographies in their mission to becoming the most sought-after CDMO.