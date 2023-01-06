A $571 million Indian company boasts of a marquee clientele the world over

Shares of Engineers India have gained over 40 percent during the last six months.
Shares of Engineers India ended 7.5 percent higher on Thursday, its best performance in a single day in nearly two years. The last instance of the stock ending 7.5 percent or higher in a single trading session was back in March 2021. The stock also rose in a weak market when benchmark indices ended lower.
Over the last six months, the stock has gained over 40 percent.
Engineers India is a leading global engineering consultancy and EPC company that provides services mainly to hydrocarbons and petrochemicals sector. It is a preferred partner for major oil and gas PSUs.
Aside of Indian PSUs, Engineers India also has carried out consultancy assignments for Abu Dhabi National Oil Group of Companies (ADNOC), and for oil and gas companies in Kuwait and Bahrain. It has also provided services for various refinery and gas processing projects in North Africa, particularly in Algeria.
The company has also executed fertiliser projects in Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Indonesia, as part of its global expansion strategy. It is also identifying strategic partners whose resources, capabilities and strategies are complementary to and are likely to enhance its business operations in such regions.
Recently, Engineers India bagged an assignment from Adani Enterprises group firm Mundra Solar Technology Ltd. to provide owner's engineer services for 30,000 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) polysilicon and 500 MTPA monosilane project.
Last month, the company won an order for overall project management and engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services for Chennai Petroleum Corporation’s Manali refinery. It would provide EPCM services and related off-site facilities for the Group-II project at the Manali refinery.
It also inked an MoU with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., to develop aqueous ammonia production tech from Ammonia rich sour gases.
As of September 2022, the company's overall order book stood at Rs 8,431.3 crore, which is 2.7 times its trailing 12-month revenue.
Out of the 11 analysts that track the company, 10 of them have a buy recommendation on the stock. One analyst (Nuvama) has a sell rating with a price target of Rs 58.
A $571 million Indian company boasts of a marquee clientele the world over
