Enforcement Directorate raids BYJU’s over alleged FEMA violations

A BYJU’s spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that the visit “was related to a routine inquiry”.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has searched the Bengaluru-located office and residential premises of Edtech major BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran and seized "incriminating" documents and digital data as part of a foreign exchange violation probe.
A total of three premises, two business and one residential, were raided recently under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it said in a statement.
The agency said it has seized various incriminating documents and digital data.