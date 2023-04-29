English
Enforcement Directorate raids BYJU's over alleged FEMA violations

Enforcement Directorate raids BYJU's over alleged FEMA violations

Enforcement Directorate raids BYJU’s over alleged FEMA violations
By Shruti Malhotra  Apr 29, 2023 12:36:48 PM IST (Updated)

A BYJU’s spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that the visit “was related to a routine inquiry”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has searched the Bengaluru-located office and residential premises of Edtech major BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran and seized "incriminating" documents and digital data as part of a foreign exchange violation probe.

A total of three premises, two business and one residential, were raided recently under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it said in a statement.
The agency said it has seized various incriminating documents and digital data.
