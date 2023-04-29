Enforcement Directorate raids BYJU’s over alleged FEMA violations

A BYJU’s spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that the visit “was related to a routine inquiry”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has searched the Bengaluru-located office and residential premises of Edtech major BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran and seized "incriminating" documents and digital data as part of a foreign exchange violation probe.

A total of three premises, two business and one residential, were raided recently under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it said in a statement.

The agency said it has seized various incriminating documents and digital data.