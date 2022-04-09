Employees start looking for greener pastures as BharatPe spat escalates

BharatPe’s ongoing boardroom drama is now causing its employees to feel demoralised. The continuing barrage of accusations, snips and insults between founder and former MD Ashneer Grover, CEO Suhail Sameer and the other members of the board has caused many in the company to start looking for greener pastures.

The latest development in the saga occurred on Friday after Grover sent a letter to the board asking it to issue a show-cause notice to Sameer and that he be sent on leave for making “blatantly defamatory" comments against Grover on LinkedIn.

It all started after a BharatPe employee posted on LinkedIn about the company not paying him and few other employees their dues for March, Grover’s sister Ashima Grover had commented on the post asking the company to release the dues to the individuals. Sameer had then responded saying, "Aashima sister - your brother stole all the money. Very little left to pay salaries."

Grover threatened to sue Sameer for the allegedly defamatory comments and asked for an apology in his letter to the board.

In response to this latest controversy, a BharatPe spokesperson said that all employees of the company had been paid their full salary for March.

“BharatPe strongly denies any social media comments which suggest that the company has not paid salaries to its employees. All the employees of the company have been paid their March salary in full,” the spokesperson said.

“Employees serving their notice period will receive their full and final settlement amount in due course according to company policy," he added.

While Sameer apologised on LinkedIn for his comments, the continuing spat along with alleged salary delays (even for former employees) has been negatively affecting the morale of employees. With demand for tech talent being at multi-year highs, many are turning to look for other opportunities instead.

“With this spat going so public, it will be morale busting for employees and we can see the impact already with many making their profiles available on job boards," said Supaul Chanda, Vice President, Experis (of Manpower Group). The technology recruitment firm had received over 30 resumes from BharatPe employees on Thursday itself.