Employees get cars as gift, IT company's surprise comes amid global layoffs

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 3, 2023 5:40:52 PM IST (Published)

 Ahmedabad-based IT company has gifted its employees cars as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication towards the company’s mission over the years. Tridhya Tech recently completed five years of its inception and gave expensive cars to its employees.

Thirteen employees were given Toyota Glanza cars, each of which costs between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.


According to Ramesh Marand, the Chief Executive Officer and Director, the progress and the achievements in the last five years is the result of the hard work of the employees. Thus, the company has a recognition program to reward their hard work and commitment.

“We are gifting cars to employees as a part of our employee recognition program. I strongly believe in sharing the wealth we have created with our employees,” Marand said in the company’s release.

Also read: Google layoffs: A Google HR discovers that he has been laid off while conducting a personnel interview

Marand added that the company will continue to offer its employees more programmes like this in the future. He said these initiatives will encourage the staff to work hard and remain involved. The company's initiative was well received by the employees who were extremely delighted.

Also read: Meta layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg hints at more job cuts, calls 2023 the ‘year of efficiency’

One of the 13 employees who received a car said it feels great to be appreciated for the hard work you have put in, but getting a car from your employer is something of a new level.  “The company never fails to appreciate our contribution to growth” the employee said.

Earlier in April 2022, another IT company from Chennai, Ideas2IT gifted 100 automobiles including motorcycles and Maruti carsto its employees for their continued support and exceptional contributions to the company's success and expansion.

Also read: Byju's fires 900 more employees in latest round of layoffs

