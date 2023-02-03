Employees get cars as gift, IT company's surprise comes amid global layoffs

One of the 13 employees who received a car said it feels great to be appreciated for the hard work you have put in, but getting a car from your employer is something of a new level. “The company never fails to appreciate our contribution to growth” the employee said.

Ahmedabad-based IT company has gifted its employees cars as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication towards the company’s mission over the years. Tridhya Tech recently completed five years of its inception and gave expensive cars to its employees.

Thirteen employees were given Toyota Glanza cars, each of which costs between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

According to Ramesh Marand, the Chief Executive Officer and Director, the progress and the achievements in the last five years is the result of the hard work of the employees. Thus, the company has a recognition program to reward their hard work and commitment.

“We are gifting cars to employees as a part of our employee recognition program. I strongly believe in sharing the wealth we have created with our employees,” Marand said in the company’s release.

Marand added that the company will continue to offer its employees more programmes like this in the future. He said these initiatives will encourage the staff to work hard and remain involved. The company's initiative was well received by the employees who were extremely delighted.

One of the 13 employees who received a car said it feels great to be appreciated for the hard work you have put in, but getting a car from your employer is something of a new level. “The company never fails to appreciate our contribution to growth” the employee said.