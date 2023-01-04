Buy / Sell Tata Steel share TRADE

Having spent his entire career at Tata Steel, TV Narendran is the quintessential one-company man who has a real emotional connection with his workplace.

“In Jamshedpur, we even have sixth generation workers. People who worked in the company for six generations. So the emotional connect between the employees and the organization is very high. That is both good and bad in some sense but it puts tremendous pressure on leadership because you know that you are running with a legacy and you need to take it forward,” he said.

TV Narendran took over as the MD of Tata Steel in 2013 when the company was in danger of collapse. Today, Tata Steel is the most profitable company in the Tata Group. In FY22, it reported a profit of Rs 40,100 crore which is more than the Rs 38,300 crore reported by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

During Narendran’s tenure as CEO, the total return to shareholders has grown by more than 140 percent. It is the 10th largest steel producer in the world and counts itself as one of the elite companies to make it to the fortune-500 list.

For Narendran, the Tata Steel love affair began three decades ago when the company’s legendary leader Russi Mody recruited him from the IIM-Calcutta campus.

Also Read | Here's why Tata Steel and Hindalco can continue to do well in 2023

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video