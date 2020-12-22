  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business Companies
Companies

Embracing new normal, corporates set to step up hiring, appraisals in 2021

Updated : December 22, 2020 01:04 PM IST

As many as 87 percent of companies plan to give salary increases in 2021 compared to 71 percent in 2020.
The latest Salary Trends Survey in India also noted that companies in India will give an average pay hike of 7.3 per cent in 2021.
Embracing new normal, corporates set to step up hiring, appraisals in 2021

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO sails through on Day 1; Issue fully subscribed led by retail investors

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO sails through on Day 1; Issue fully subscribed led by retail investors

Buy gold on dips at $1,850-1,820 levels: Metals Focus’ Chirag Sheth

Buy gold on dips at $1,850-1,820 levels: Metals Focus’ Chirag Sheth

Closing bell: Sensex dips over 1,400 points, Nifty falls 432 points to end at 13,328

Closing bell: Sensex dips over 1,400 points, Nifty falls 432 points to end at 13,328

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement