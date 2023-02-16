Embassy REIT raises Rs 1000-crore term loan from Bajaj Housing Finance

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly-listed REIT. Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT ended at Rs 309.45, down by Rs 0.29, or 0.094 percent on the BSE.

Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country's first publicly-listed real estate investment trust (REIT), sponsored by Blackstone and realty firm Embassy group, on Thursday, February 16, said it has successfully raised a term loan of Rs 1,000 crore from Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.

The company will use the proceeds of this debt raise primarily to repay existing construction debt and for general corporate purposes, it said in an exchange filing.

With this refinance, Embassy REIT achieves interest savings through a 60 basis points positive refinancing spread, and the long-tenor loan helps extend its debt maturity profile, the company said.

Atul Jain, Managing Director of Bajaj Housing Finance, said the company hopes to continue with this mutually beneficial partnership with Embassy REIT and looks to strengthen the relationship further.

Post this debt raise, 100 percent of the debt book will be at fixed rates with an average maturity of 18 months. In effect, 65 percent of the debt book will have fixed rates for two years on average, and the balance 35 percent for seven months on average, the company said.

Vikaash Khdloya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said with this refinance, their entire debt book is at fixed rates for an average of 18 months, which demonstrates their active capital management to the benefit of our unitholders.

Talwar Thakore and Associates served as the legal counsel on the transaction.

Recently, the board of directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Ltd, the manager of the Embassy Office Parks REIT, had approved availing a term loan of Rs 1,000 crore for refinancing of debt availed by SPVs of the REIT and for general corporate purposes.

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly-listed REIT. It owns and operates a 43.6 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR). Its portfolio comprises 34.3 million square feet of the completed operating area.