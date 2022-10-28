'Is anyone getting emotional'? Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and Parag Agrawal’s exit trigger meme fest

Mini
One of the first decisions that Elon Musk took after the buyout was to fire Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal. This had triggered a meme fest on the social media platform. Watch out some here.
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, finally closed the deal to buy the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. One of the first decisions that Musk took after the buyout was to fire Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal.
While Agrawal had been one of the many Indian-origin individuals leading some of the world’s biggest tech companies, his sudden dismissal has meant memes have flooded the same platform he was fired from.
One Twitter user poked fun while posting an image of ‘Agarwal Sweets', linking it with Agrawal’s "new venture". “Parag Agrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ,” the user quipped.
“Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform. The job security will only be in Government jobs,” joked another user.
Another user uploaded a video where Agrawal’s face has been morphed over former Chinese Premier Hu Jintao’s face as he was escorted away from Xi Jinping during the recent Chinese Communist Party National Congress.
Here are some of the other reactions.
Apart from Agrawal, who will be receiving a $42 million severance package in the form of unvested equity according to Bloomberg, Musk also fired Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde who served as the head of legal policy at the social media company, and Sean Edgett, who had been serving as general counsel at the company.
