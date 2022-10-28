    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    'Is anyone getting emotional'? Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and Parag Agrawal’s exit trigger meme fest

    'Is anyone getting emotional'? Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and Parag Agrawal’s exit trigger meme fest

    'Is anyone getting emotional'? Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and Parag Agrawal’s exit trigger meme fest
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    One of the first decisions that Elon Musk took after the buyout was to fire Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal. This had triggered a meme fest on the social media platform. Watch out some here.

    The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, finally closed the deal to buy the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. One of the first decisions that Musk took after the buyout was to fire Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    While Agrawal had been one of the many Indian-origin individuals leading some of the world’s biggest tech companies, his sudden dismissal has meant memes have flooded the same platform he was fired from.
    ALSO READ | Elon Musk-Twitter buyout: Who is funding the $44 billion acquisition?
    One Twitter user poked fun while posting an image of ‘Agarwal Sweets', linking it with Agrawal’s "new venture". “Parag Agrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ,” the user quipped.
    “Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform. The job security will only be in Government jobs,” joked another user.
    Another user uploaded a video where Agrawal’s face has been morphed over former Chinese Premier Hu Jintao’s face as he was escorted away from Xi Jinping during the recent Chinese Communist Party National Congress.
    Here are some of the other reactions.
    Apart from Agrawal, who will be receiving a $42 million severance package in the form of unvested equity according to Bloomberg, Musk also fired Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde who served as the head of legal policy at the social media company, and Sean Edgett, who had been serving as general counsel at the company.
    Also read | Twitter 'not held hostage' by Elon Musk’s offer but Tesla CEO has a mystery plan B
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Elon MuskParag AgrawalTwitter

    Next Article

    Aman Gupta's boAt withdraws IPO plans, to raise Rs 500 crore

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng