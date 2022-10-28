'Is anyone getting emotional'? Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and Parag Agrawal’s exit trigger meme fest

Mini
One of the first decisions that Elon Musk took after the buyout was to fire Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal. This had triggered a meme fest on the social media platform. Watch out some here.
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL— Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022
Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30— manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022
Elon, brutal board meeting at Twitter ?#TwitterPurge #Elon #Parag pic.twitter.com/7XKLjgslU9— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 26, 2022
and this is how it's ended! #ELONMUSK | #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/4L2xLVjKRF— Akdas (@Akdas_Hayat) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk's first day at Twitter HQ#TwitterTakeover #ELONMUSK #ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/bUVG0XhwBI— Hariom Thakkar👨⚕️🩺⚕️ (@hariom_0702) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk after firing Parag Agrawal and few others.#ELONMUSK #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/vd7EkrTL3D— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) October 28, 2022
Is anyone getting emotional after #ParagAgrawal fired from Twitter by Elon Musk ?? 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/JzXaYYV6pi— Gaurav Singh (@imGS_17_18_23) October 28, 2022
#ELONMUSK #TwitterTakeover #ParagAgrawal #DonaldTrumpTold my Parents that I would reach Parag Agrawal's level of greatness and today both him and I are unemployedMission Accomplished. pic.twitter.com/zWu0hjsQ9r— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 28, 2022
People today after Elon Musk takeover Twitter #ELONMUSK #elonmusktwitter #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/ajGHz1IyPy— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) October 28, 2022