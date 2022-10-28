As Elon Musk completes Twitter deal, a look at some of social media giant's largest shareholders

By CNBCTV18.com

Elon Musk's move to complete the deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, a valuation many analysts feel is more than the microblogging plant giant's actual worth, puts an end to the uncertainty that stretched to about 20 months. This period saw a barrage of teasers, cryptic messages and even U-turns from the world's richest man.

In early April, Musk picked up 9.2 percent in Twitter, emerging as the largest shareholder, ahead of MF firm Vanguard's 8.8 percent and former CEO Jack Dorsey's 2.3 percent at the time.

Here's a look at some of Twitter's largest shareholders:

According to exchange data, 10 of the social networking major's largest institutional shareholders include The Vanguard Group (8.95 percent), BlackRock Fund Advisors (4.66 percent), SSgA Funds Management (4.28 percent), Fidelity Management & Research (2.76 percent), and Pentwater Capital Management (2.36 percent).

The Tesla CEO believes Twitter is worth 10 times the transaction amount of $44 billion.

"Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long-term potential for Twitter, in my view, is an order of magnitude greater than its current value," he said.

Musk began as the new owner of Twitter by firing top executives and offering little clarity over how he plans to he has outlined for the influential social media platform.