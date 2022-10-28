    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    As Elon Musk completes Twitter deal, a look at some of social media giant's largest shareholders

    As Elon Musk completes Twitter deal, a look at some of social media giant's largest shareholders

    As Elon Musk completes Twitter deal, a look at some of social media giant's largest shareholders
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Twitter's largest institutional shareholders are: Vanguard Group (8.95 percent), BlackRock Fund Advisors (4.66 percent), SSgA Funds Management (4.28 percent) and Fidelity Management & Research (2.76 percent). 

    Elon Musk's move to complete the deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, a valuation many analysts feel is more than the microblogging plant giant's actual worth, puts an end to the uncertainty that stretched to about 20 months. This period saw a barrage of teasers, cryptic messages and even U-turns from the world's richest man.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    In early April, Musk picked up 9.2 percent in Twitter, emerging as the largest shareholder, ahead of MF firm Vanguard's 8.8 percent and former CEO Jack Dorsey's 2.3 percent at the time.
    Here's a look at some of Twitter's largest shareholders:
    According to exchange data, 10 of the social networking major's largest institutional shareholders include The Vanguard Group (8.95 percent), BlackRock Fund Advisors (4.66 percent), SSgA Funds Management (4.28 percent), Fidelity Management & Research (2.76 percent), and Pentwater Capital Management (2.36 percent).
    ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and Parag Agrawal’s exit trigger meme fest
    The Tesla CEO believes Twitter is worth 10 times the transaction amount of $44 billion.
    "Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long-term potential for Twitter, in my view, is an order of magnitude greater than its current value," he said.
    Musk began as the new owner of Twitter by firing top executives and offering little clarity over how he plans to he has outlined for the influential social media platform.
    ALSO READ: Elon Musk-Twitter buyout: Who is funding the $44 billion acquisition?
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Elon MuskTwitterTwitter shares
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng