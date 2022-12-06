Days after an employees was seen resting in a therm-a-rest+sleeping bag, Elon Musk's Twitter has now converted several rooms at the San Francisco office into bedrooms.

At the San Francisco headquarters of Elon Musk’s Twitter, several rooms have been transformed into small sleeping quarters days after the mercurial new owner of the world's most popular microblogging platform asked employees to commit to a “hardcore” work environment where they may have to put in long hours, a new report said.

On Monday, employees returning to work were greeted by modest bedrooms containing unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors, according to a Forbes report.

As per a photo shared with Forbes, one of the converted bedrooms had bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and what appears to be a queen-sized bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs.

Though no announcement was made about the makeshift bedrooms, it is assumed that staffers may have to stay overnight to deliver on their responsibilities. “It’s yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like (that), beds showed up,” a source told Forbes

This comes nearly a month after one of Twitter's employees from the product team posted a picture of a Therm-a-Rest+sleeping bag situation.

Replying to the tweet, Twitter’s Director of Product Manager had said, “Since some people are losing their minds, I'll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc). I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it's important to me to show up for them and keep the team unblocked.”

She said that was not a normal moment in time. The company was less than a week into a massive business and cultural transition and people were giving it their all across all functions — product, design, engineering, legal, finance, marketing, etc, she said on November 2.

“We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork — a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps. We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going & I'm so proud of our strength & resilience,” she tweeted.