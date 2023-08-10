Elon Musk to auction Twitter memorabilia from San Francisco headquarters

Among the 584 lots up for grabs in the auction, a notable highlight is the original bird logo that once graced the side of Twitter's headquarters.

Tech magnate Elon Musk has revealed plans to auction off an array of Twitter memorabilia that once adorned the walls of the social media giant's San Francisco headquarters. This decision follows Twitter's recent rebranding, which saw the platform adopt the new name "X" and retire its iconic bird logo.

The auction is set to include a variety of items, from vintage signs to quirky office decorations, all of which offer a nostalgic glimpse into the company's past.

Musk, known for his ambitious ventures and innovative thinking, initiated the rebranding last month, opting to replace the bird symbol that had long represented Twitter.

In a tweet, Musk humorously declared, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Among the 584 lots up for grabs in the auction, a notable highlight is the original bird logo that once graced the side of Twitter's headquarters. Potential buyers are being informed that, should they wish to claim this piece of history, they will be responsible for enlisting the services of a licensed company with the appropriate permits to remove and transport the iconic installation.

The listing reads: “Bird is still mounted on the side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits.”

The assortment of items up for auction isn't limited to outdoor signage. Collectors and enthusiasts will have the chance to bid on a diverse array of items, ranging from vintage Twitter signs collected from the company's California offices to quirky office fixtures like a wooden Twitter bird table and oversized bird cages.

Paintings and artwork inspired by the platform's legacy will also be available for bidding.

The auction is titled “Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!”, and also has two oil paintings capturing pivotal moments in pop culture that went viral on the platform.

One painting immortalises Ellen DeGeneres's star-studded selfie at the 2014 Oscars, featuring celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, and Lupita Nyong'o. The photo had garnered more than a million retweets within an hour.

The other artwork commemorates Barack Obama 's tweet, which showcased him embracing his wife, Michelle, after his 2012 presidential victory. This photograph famously became the most retweeted photo in Twitter's history at that time.

The auction is being managed by Heritage Global Partners, and the bidding is set to commence on September 12, concluding on September 14. Each lot will start with a minimum offer of $25, making the pieces accessible to a wide range of potential buyers. The items span from quirky office supplies like keyboards, fridges, and lockers to creative bird-themed artworks.

This auction isn't Musk's first foray into selling Twitter memorabilia. Earlier this year, he orchestrated a similar event that saw over 600 items from the San Francisco headquarters, including office furniture and unique decorations, finding new homes.

Notable sales included a Twitter bird statue that fetched a staggering $100,000 and a 10-foot-tall neon digital sign displaying the old bird logo, which sold for $40,000.

These auctions follow a period of significant downsizing at Twitter, with layoffs affecting half of its global workforce of 7,500 employees. Musk himself acknowledged that the company's cash flow remains negative, citing a 50 percent decline in ad revenue and a considerable debt burden.

In response to suggestions of recapitalisation, Musk tweeted, "Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else."