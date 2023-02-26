Elon Musk's Twitter lays off at least 50 in latest cost-cutting move

Elon Musk's Twitter Inc laid off dozens of employees on Saturday in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Musk took over the social network in late October, the Information reported.

The layoffs impacted multiple engineering teams, including those responsible for advertising technology, the main Twitter app, and technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems operational.

The report cites individuals with direct knowledge of the matter. Twitter has not commented on the development yet.

The job cuts were reportedly implemented to counter a decline in revenue since Musk's takeover and to further reduce a staff that had already shrunk by at least 70 percent to around 2,000.

In November, Musk had laid off approximately 3,700 employees as part of a cost-cutting measure after acquiring the company for $44 billion.

Musk had previously acknowledged that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" due to advertisers pulling back spending amid concerns over content moderation.