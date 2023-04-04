homebusiness Newscompanies NewsTwitter's iconic blue bird logo replaced with 'Doge' meme

Twitter's iconic blue bird logo replaced with 'Doge' meme

3 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha  Apr 4, 2023 9:18:29 AM IST (Updated)

The change to the Doge logo is only visible on the web version of Twitter and not on the Twitter app.

Twitter's iconic blue bird logo has undergone a peculiar transformation into the popular "doge" meme. This unusual move was confirmed by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who took over the reins of the social media behemoth in a $44 billion deal last year.

Recommended Articles

View All

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Musk shared a screenshot of a conversation, fulfilling a promise made earlier, with the exchange highlighting the suggestion to replace the bird logo with the Doge meme.
The Shiba Inu dog meme is also the logo of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which Musk has been vocal about supporting. The change to the Doge logo is only visible on the web version of Twitter and not on the Twitter app.
Musk confirmed the change via a meme tweet, featuring a police officer checking a document with Doge claiming it's an old photo. 

Also read: Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
In a subsequent tweet, Musk shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a Twitter user before he took over the company, where the user suggested replacing the blue bird logo with the Doge. Musk responded with "as promised," indicating that he followed through on the suggestion.

Interestingly, the change to the Doge logo appears to have had a positive impact on the value of Dogecoin, as Bloomberg reported a nearly 30 percent increase in its value shortly after the logo change.

Since taking over Twitter last year, Musk has made several changes to the platform, including announcing the end of the old verified program and introducing a new paid version of the program. Musk has also been vocal about his desire to remove bots and trolls from the platform.
In a recent development, Twitter removed the verified checkmark from the New York Times' Twitter page after the company declined to pay for the coveted blue checkmark.
Musk commented on the situation, stating that "they voluntarily did exactly what I wanted them to do," in response to a user's comment that random users are now verified on Twitter but the New York Times isn't.
Also read: This Twitter extension on Chrome separates ‘verified’ accounts from ‘paid’ ones
First Published: Apr 4, 2023 9:17 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DogecoinElon MuskTwitter

Previous Article

Twitter changes logo to ‘Doge’, users react with hilarious memes

Next Article

BYJU'S appoints former Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as Chief Financial Officer