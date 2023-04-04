Twitter's iconic blue bird logo replaced with 'Doge' meme

The change to the Doge logo is only visible on the web version of Twitter and not on the Twitter app.

Twitter's iconic blue bird logo has undergone a peculiar transformation into the popular "doge" meme. This unusual move was confirmed by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who took over the reins of the social media behemoth in a $44 billion deal last year.

Musk shared a screenshot of a conversation, fulfilling a promise made earlier, with the exchange highlighting the suggestion to replace the bird logo with the Doge meme.

The Shiba Inu dog meme is also the logo of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which Musk has been vocal about supporting. The change to the Doge logo is only visible on the web version of Twitter and not on the Twitter app.

Musk confirmed the change via a meme tweet, featuring a police officer checking a document with Doge claiming it's an old photo.

In a subsequent tweet, Musk shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a Twitter user before he took over the company, where the user suggested replacing the blue bird logo with the Doge. Musk responded with "as promised," indicating that he followed through on the suggestion.

Interestingly, the change to the Doge logo appears to have had a positive impact on the value of Dogecoin, as Bloomberg reported a nearly 30 percent increase in its value shortly after the logo change.

Since taking over Twitter last year, Musk has made several changes to the platform, including announcing the end of the old verified program and introducing a new paid version of the program. Musk has also been vocal about his desire to remove bots and trolls from the platform.

In a recent development, Twitter removed the verified checkmark from the New York Times' Twitter page after the company declined to pay for the coveted blue checkmark.