Elon Musk tweets a cryptic grave photo as #RIPTwitter trends

#RIPTwitter trends: Hours after Twitter was hit by a mass resignation wave, Elon Musk tweeted a cryptic photo of a grave on the platform

Amid a buzz that Twitter might go down on Friday night after being hit by mass resignations, the company’s new owner Elon Musk tweeted a cryptic meme photo on the platform in which 'Twitter can be seen being buried at a graveyard.' This comes alongside #RIPTwitter trending on the microblogging site.

Multiple reports suggest that Twitter is witnessing hundreds of resignations after a company-wide email by Musk asked ithe staff to pledge to a “hardcore” work environment or leave with severance pay.

Esther Crawford, an employee still associated with the platform working on the verification process revamp, tweeted, “To all the Tweeps who decided to make today your last day: thanks for being incredible teammates through the ups and downs. I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

In a reply to Musk’s tweet, Watcher Guru, covering crypto and finance news, shared a video according to which an activist was projecting messages to the billionaire at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco calling him names like “petty racist, megalomaniac, bankruptcy baby, mediocre manchild, pressurised privilege, and worthless billionaire.”

The channel also said that Twitter has temporarily closed all its office buildings and suspended employee access.

Twitter's mass resignation wave comes after Musk already laid off nearly half of the 7,500-strong workforce and an untold number of contractors, which was followed by multiple exits since the billionaire took over the platform in a $44 billion deal.

In Wednesday’s email to the staff, Musk wrote that they “will need to be extremely hardcore” to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0” and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success. But in a follow-up email on Thursday, he backpedaled on his insistence that everyone work from the office. His initial rejection of remote work alienated many employees who survived the layoffs.

Even as employees (or ex-employees) are concerned about whether the severance promise would be kept and how their visas might be impacted, the newest round of departures means Twitter is losing workers just at a time when it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is one of the busiest events on the platform that can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire, according to reports.

It is also interesting to note that Musk’s latest tweet with the grave picture came just minutes after he tweeted that Twitter had hit another all-time high in usage though he didn’t share any numbers.

