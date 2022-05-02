Elon Musk shares investment advice, says don't panic when market does

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday gave a bit of investment advice for a long-term perspective. He said that people should buy stocks in companies whose products and services they believe in. And sell only when they think that the company's products and services are trending worse.

"Since I've been asked a lot: Buy stock in several companies that make products & services that *you* believe in. Only sell if you think their products & services are trending worse. Don't panic when the market does. This will serve you well in the long-term," Musk tweeted.

In the three days after Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter , he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase. Musk reported the sale of 9.6 million shares in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday and Friday. The trades were made at prices ranging from $822.68 to $999.13.

On Friday, shares of Tesla Inc. were going for around $904.50.

He had tweeted on Thursday night that he doesn't plan any further sales of the company's shares.

Earlier also, his tweets have moved Tesla share prices.

Twitter had announced on Monday that it had agreed to be purchased by Musk for $54.20 a share. On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed down 12 percent, the biggest single-day drop since September 8, 2020. The shares are up more than 3 percent Friday but still down 10 percent for the week. Twitter shares rose to $49.72, up 1.2 percent but still well below the deal price.