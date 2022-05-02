Elon Musk shares investment advice, says don't panic when market does

Since I’ve been asked a lot:Buy stock in several companies that make products & services that *you* believe in.Only sell if you think their products & services are trending worse. Don’t panic when the market does.This will serve you well in the long-term.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2022
Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.Do you support this?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021
You’re welcome!If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers.Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021
Tesla stock price is too high imo— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020