Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4 billion, says no more sales planned

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla worth $3.99 billion, a media report said five US securities filings showed on Thursday. The shares were sold over the past few days, at prices ranging from $872.02 to $999.13.

Musk said in a tweet that there are "No further TSLA sales planned after today."

No further TSLA sales planned after today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Most of the sales took place on Tuesday, a day when Tesla shares closed down 12 percent. Analysts said Tesla investors are fearful that Musk will be distracted by Twitter and less engaged in running Tesla. Twitter agreed to be acquired by Musk on Monday for $44 billion.

Also, Musk told banks that had agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetize tweets, Reuters reported.

Musk made the pitch to the lenders as he tried to secure debt for the buyout days after submitting his offer to Twitter on April 14, the report said. His submission of bank commitments on April 21 was key to Twitter's board accepting his "best and final" offer.

Musk had to convince the banks that Twitter produced enough cash flow to service the debt he sought. In the end, he clinched $13 billion in loans secured against Twitter and a $12.5 billion margin loan tied to his Tesla stock. He agreed to pay for the remainder of the consideration with his own cash.

