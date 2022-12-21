Elon Musk says will resign as Twitter CEO when he finds someone ‘foolish’ enough to take the job

Elon Musk has announced that he will step down as Twitter CEO once he finds another person “foolish” enough to take up the job, he tweeted.

Twitter new boss Elon Musk on Wednesday declared that he will step down as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the social media platform as soon as he finds another person “foolish” enough to take up the job.

“After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” the billionaire tweeted.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Musk’s announcement comes two days after he ran a poll on the microblogging site asking if he should step down as head of Twitter to which he assured he would abide. More than 57 percent of people who took the survey suggested the top boss, who took over the social media giant in October 2022, to bow out as CEO.

According to sources cited by CNBC, Musk has been actively searching for a new CEO even before the poll was launched. Earlier in November, the billionaire had said, “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.” However, on Sunday, he wrote in a tweet that “there is no successor.”

However, Musk on Tuesday suggested that there might still be issues with bot. “Interesting. Suggest that maybe we might still have an itsy bitsy bot problem on Twitter …,” he tweeted in response to a poll conducted by polling company HarrisX according to which a majority of Twitter users and the American public wants the billionaire to stay on as Twitter CEO.

Interesting. Suggest that maybe we might still have an itsy bitsy bot problem on Twitter … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

HarrisX said the findings "debunk" the vote on Twitter, adding that the poll was run independently of Twitter or any Elon Musk related organisations.

This came after Musk endorsed another tweet suggesting the Twitter poll had been overtaken by bots. He also said that any future polls would be limited to Twitter's paying subscribers.

Since Musk’s takeover, Twitter has seen a quick change of rules and policies that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public. He has also alienated some investors in his electric vehicle company Tesla who are concerned Twitter is taking too much of his attention.

Some of his actions have unnerved Twitter advertisers and turned off users. They include laying off half of Twitter’s workforce, letting go contract content moderators and disbanding a council of trust and safety advisors.