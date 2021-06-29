Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Elon Musk ready to invest as much as $30 billion in Starlink

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Tesla Inc CEO and founder of SpaceX, a rocket ship venture that seeks to colonize Mars, said up-front investment costs before Starlink achieves substantial positive cash flow would be $5-$10 billion.

    Elon Musk ready to invest as much as $30 billion in Starlink
    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his Starlink venture was growing quickly as he forecast total investment costs in the satellite internet business at between $20 billion and $30 billion.
    The Tesla Inc CEO and founder of SpaceX, a rocket ship venture that seeks to colonize Mars, said up-front investment costs before Starlink achieves substantial positive cash flow would be $5-$10 billion.
    "It's a lot, basically," Musk said in a video interview from California with the Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry's largest annual gathering that is being held in Barcelona.
    Starlink, an array of low-orbit satellites offering high-speed connectivity for people living in remote areas, is already offering a trial service and says it aims for near-global coverage of the populated world this year.
    It now has more than 1,500 satellites aloft and is operating in about a dozen countries, adding more every month, said Musk, forecasting that total customer numbers would reach half a million over the next 12 months, from 69,000 now.
    Skeptics question whether satellite internet can ever develop a viable business model, because the main market it targets is people living in remote areas, who are too few in number to support the vast up-front investment costs.
    He pushed back against that idea, saying that Starlink could help fill in the gaps in fifth-generation mobile and fibre-optic networks.
    "There's a need for connectivity in places that don't have it right now," said Musk.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IOC108.15 -2.70 -2.44
    ONGC119.40 -2.95 -2.41
    Hindalco374.25 -8.05 -2.11
    Coal India144.50 -2.70 -1.83
    Kotak Mahindra1,705.85 -27.20 -1.57
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Kotak Mahindra1,705.80 -26.70 -1.54
    ICICI Bank640.20 -9.90 -1.52
    Tech Mahindra1,088.55 -16.25 -1.47
    Bajaj Auto4,124.65 -58.10 -1.39
    M&M782.80 -10.75 -1.35
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IOC108.15 -2.70 -2.44
    ONGC119.40 -2.95 -2.41
    Hindalco374.25 -8.05 -2.11
    Coal India144.50 -2.70 -1.83
    Kotak Mahindra1,705.85 -27.20 -1.57
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Kotak Mahindra1,705.80 -26.70 -1.54
    ICICI Bank640.20 -9.90 -1.52
    Tech Mahindra1,088.55 -16.25 -1.47
    Bajaj Auto4,124.65 -58.10 -1.39
    M&M782.80 -10.75 -1.35

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.22000.03000.04
    Euro-Rupee88.4500-0.1100-0.12
    Pound-Rupee102.8170-0.2920-0.28
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67170.00110.18
    View More