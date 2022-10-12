    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Elon Musk turns 'perfume salesman' with Boring Company's Burnt Hair product
    By Sangam Singh

    Elon Musk's Burnt Hair perfume's price on the Boring Company webpage was listed at $100 with tax and domestic shipping included. In India, the price was shown at Rs 8,400.00, apart from shipping charges of Rs 3,000. 

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced a new business venture on Twitter — a Burnt Hair perfume. After the tweet, he updated his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman".
    In another tweet, Musk said: "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?"
    Elon Musk shared this idea for a men’s cologne in September and said that it was coming soon. Many at that time thought that the idea was nothing more than trolling.
    But now, The Boring Company has a webpage for Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair cologne and includes an image of a red glass bottle with "burnt hair" branding. "Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," the website reads. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport."
    The price of Burnt Hair perfume was listed at $100 with tax and domestic shipping included. In India, the price was shown at Rs 8,400.00, apart from shipping charges of Rs 3,000. 
    The site makes payment forms available in all forms, including cryptocurrency. When one goes to the add to cart option, it is shown that the product will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2023.
    Musk, who called the product to be an omnigender one, also tweeted that over 10,000 bottles had been sold.
