Elon Musk appointed on Twitter's board

A day after Elon Musk acquired a 9.2 percent passive stake in Twitter worth close to $3 billion, the microblogging platform’s CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk will be joining its board of directors.

Welcoming Musk, Agrawal said that the Tesla CEO is a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what Twitter needs. “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Agrawal tweeted on the social media platform.

Twitter Inc on Monday entered into an agreement with Musk that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.

Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, won't be allowed to own more than 14.9 percent of Twitter's outstanding stock for as long as he's a board member and for 90 days after.

Musk also tweeted that he is looking forward to working with Parag and Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!

Former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey also reacted to Musk's appointment on the board. "Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," he tweeted.

(With inputs from agency)