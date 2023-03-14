English
Eli Lilly forays into dermatological space with launch of psoriasis drug

Copellor works by specifically targeting a protein that plays a role in triggering and maintaining inflammation in psoriasis. Copellor is a prescription medicine, which means that it can only be used on the advice of a dermatologist or rheumatologist and under medical supervision.

Drug firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday announced its foray into the dermatological space with the launch of Copellor in India, used to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The company launched the drug in the Indian market after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

"Our foray into the dermatology segment strengthens Lilly's promise of bringing innovative medicines to India. Global Studies show that the impact psoriasis has on a patient's quality of life is comparable to that of 'serious' diseases such as cancer and heart failure," the company's India and India Subcontinent Managing Director Vineet Gupta said.
Gupta added that the availability of a new treatment like Copellor will now empower healthcare providers with another option to successfully treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, a huge unmet need in the country.
Copellor works by specifically targeting a protein that plays a role in triggering and maintaining inflammation in psoriasis. Copellor is a prescription medicine, which means that it can only be used on the advice of a dermatologist or rheumatologist and under medical supervision.
Psoriasis is a chronic auto-immune disorder of the skin in which prolonged inflammation leads to dry, thick, raised, red patches on the skin that continuously shed silvery scales.
