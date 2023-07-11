CNBC TV18
Elecon Engineering Q1: Net profits 73% higher, Margins jump 440 bps
By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 11, 2023

Elecon Engineering involved in manufacturing of Material Handling Equipment and Incraft carriers reported strong first quarter results of FY24. The revenues are 26 percent year on year higher at Rs 414 crore, while the net profits jumped 73 percent year on year to Rs 73 crore versus 42 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is 54 percent higher at Rs 100 crore, while the EBITDA margins have witnessed 440 bps jump in the first quarter of FY24 to 24.1 percent.
The other income has doubled, while the interest expense has halved. The cost of raw materials consumed grew 35 percent year on year.
X