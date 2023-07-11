Elecon Engineering Q1: Net profits 73% higher, Margins jump 440 bps

Elecon Engineering is trading 12 percent higher on a strong show of first quarter results. Revenues are 26 percent higher, while the net profits are 73 percent higher year on year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is 54 percent higher at Rs 100 crore, while the EBITDA margins have witnessed 440 bps jump in the first quarter of FY24 to 24.1 percent.

The other income has doubled, while the interest expense has halved. The cost of raw materials consumed grew 35 percent year on year.