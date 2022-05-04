EIH’s PRS Oberoi steps down as chairman

EIH Limited’s PRS Oberoi has stepped down from his position as Chairman and Director effective May 3rd 2022 due to his deteriorating health, the company said in a statement.

Oberoi, popularly known as “Biki”, is also the Chairman of Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, the major shareholder of EIH Limited. Under his visionary leadership as Executive Chairman, EIH grew to become one of the most respected hotel companies in India.

In addition to providing leadership for the management of luxury hotels in several countries, Oberoi has been instrumental in pioneering the development of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. He is credited with placing Oberoi Hotels & Resorts on the international luxury travelers’ map with the opening of several iconic luxury hotels in India and overseas.

Oberoi has received numerous awards and accolades including the ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2008. He was also awarded the ‘Corporate Hotelier of the World’ by HOTELS magazine in 2010, the Forbes India Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, and CNBC TV18’s ‘Top 15 Indian Business Icons’ in 2015.

Arjun Singh Oberoi has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of EIH Limited with immediate effect. Arjun, who has worked closely with PRS Oberoi on planning and development of a number of Oberoi and Trident Hotels, has been an Executive Director of the company for over two decades and has over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry.