Eicher Motors re-appoints Siddhartha Lal as managing director with effect from May 1

Eicher Motors on Monday said its board has re-appointed Siddhartha Lal as managing director (MD) of the company with effect from May 1, 2021.

"The Board of Directors of Eicher Motors Limited today discussed the outcome of the 39th Annual General Meeting held on Aug 17, 2021. The matter pertaining to the appointment of Siddhartha Lal as Managing Director and the remuneration proposal was discussed comprehensively, and the Board unanimously decided to reappoint Siddhartha Lal as Managing Director, with effect from May 1, 2021. The Board will now go back to shareholders for approval through postal ballot," Eicher Motors said.

