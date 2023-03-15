Edtech startup Scaler collaborates with NSDC to bridge skill gap in tech industry

Sanjeeva Singh, EVP of the Skill Financing Team from NSDC, said,

"We believe that our partnership with Scaler will not just help certify deserving

trained workforce but also help generate appropriate employment opportunities for

the youth of the country. NSDC and Scaler will together address the need of the

high-growth sectors identified by the Government of India, including IT, electronics,

and entrepreneurship. This association has the potential to bridge the supply-

demand differences and therefore bridge the ongoing great skills shortage in the

tech industry."