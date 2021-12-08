Edtech firm Skill-Lync to help Cyient in plan to hire over 4,000 embedded professionals

Engineering EdTech start-up — Skill-Lync today said it will help Cyient, to support it in adding around 500 ‘embedded professionals’ trained by Skill-Lync to their workforce by February 2022. Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company plans to add 4,000 embedded professionals over time.

Embedded systems are critical to industries including aerospace, rail, automotive, medical technology, communication networks and utilise a combination of hardware and software to enable programmable or specified functions, the Skill-Lync release said. The company has invested in and launched a new curriculum on "Embedded Systems Development and Validation" to meet the requirements defined by Cyient, bridging the skill gap and reducing the training costs for the incoming workforce, the release added.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajendra Kumar Patro, SVP & Head — Global Delivery Operations, Cyient , said, "While the hiring for growth in other technologies and domains at Cyient will continue as usual, we have partnered with Skill-Lync to ensure we hire qualified professionals for Embedded and to up-skill Cyient's new hires as well. Bridging the skill gap in embedded software at scale is critical across industry sectors at Cyient. We hope this partnership will ensure that we have the required expertise in Embedded to deliver innovative solutions to our global customers."

Speaking on the partnership, SuryaNarayanan, CEO, Skill-Lync said, "We are customizing the curriculum to meet the learning outcomes that are specially curated as per Cyient requirements, such as the 'Embedded Systems Development and Validation' program."