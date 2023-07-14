ED seizes Rs 12.25 crore in case against Chinese-owned Pigeon Education Technology

The company provides online education in the name of Odaclass. ED searches against the company revealed that the company is 100 percent owned by Chinese nationals and all the affairs of the company including financial decisions are being taken by the persons sitting in China.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday (July 13) seized a total of Rs 12.25 crore under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, in the case of Pigeon Education Technology India Private Limited. Initially, Rs 8.31 crore was seized by the ED, and subsequently, an additional amount of Rs.3.94 crore was seized, bringing the total seizure in this case to Rs 12.25 crore.

The company provides online education in the name of Odaclass. ED searches against the company revealed that the company is 100 percent owned by Chinese nationals and all the affairs of the company including financial decisions are being taken by the persons sitting in China.

Further investigation has revealed that the company illicitly transferred Rs. 82.72 crore to China and Hong Kong, SAR, China. This was done under the guise of advertising and marketing expenses, as directed by Chinese director Liu Kan. However, the company failed to provide any evidence of receiving services or publishing any advertisements in exchange for the aforementioned expenses.

Further, the director and accounts manager of the company has also admitted during investigation that the payment were made only on the instructions of Chinese director Liu Kan.

The director from India reported that the director from China informed them about the advertisements being published on Google and Facebook. However, there is no confirmation or invoice provided by these platforms.