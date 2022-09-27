ED conducts raids at three premises of Coda Payments in money laundering case

By Shloka Badkar

Mini "It is alleged that the Coda Payments Private Ltd is resorting to unauthorised deductions from the end users (mostly unsuspecting children) of the games in the name of selling digital tokens to them, which are then used to enhance their playing experience in the game," the ED said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has conducted searches at three premises with regards to Coda Payments India Private Ltd, in an ongoing money laundering probe.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against the company and the 'Garena Free Fire' mobile game. During the probe, it has been found that Coda Payments Private Ltd facilitates and collects payment from the end users for games such as Teen Patti Gold, Garena Free Fire, Call of Duty, etc, in the name of generating revenue for game publishers.

Garena, which publishes ‘Free Fire’, is operated from Singapore and does not have a company or presence in India. The ED has found that Coda Payments India was incorporated to act only as an agent of Coda Payments Singapore.

The ED has alleged that the accused company was collecting money from users and remitting it to the parent company. It has frozen Rs 68.53 crore in bank accounts, payment gateways, FDs to stop the company from alienating the proceeds of crime.

The ED also alleged that game developeres such as Coda and Garena have designed the payment mechanism intentionally in such a way that following the transaction, a notification pops up seeking permission to make subsequent payments without any authentication. "As the children are not aware of these technical terms, they just click on the notification in a routine manner and end up giving authorization to make all future payments without any further authentication," the statement said.

Coda Payments has collected Rs 2,850 crore, so far. Of which, Rs 2,265 crore has been remitted outside India.