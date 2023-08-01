ED conducts raids at residence of Pawan Munjal, chairman of Hero MotoCorp

1 Min Read
In March last year, the Income Tax department conducted search operations at 25 premises linked to Hero MotoCorp as a part of a tax evasion investigation against the two-wheeler manufacturer.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Pawan Munjal, the chairman, CEO and Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, sources told CNBC-TV18.
The raids come in the wake of a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case being registered against Munjal.
The ED took cognizance of a case filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which had apprehended a close aide of Pawan Munjal at the airport. The individual was found in possession of a "huge amount" of foreign currency at the airport.
This is a developing story with more inputs to come.
